Caughran recognized as February Resident of the Month
Alexander T. Caughran, M.D., has been selected as the February Resident of the Month, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M,D, vice dean for graduate medical education at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. "This month's Resident of the Month was nominated by many faculty members who personally attested to Dr. Caughran's maturity as a surgeon and as a teacher during the past five years," Wehner said.
