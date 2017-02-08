Book drive aims to foster trust between Greenville police, kids
Teresa Hoover has a passion for reading to her kids, a passion she hopes will spread to kids throughout Greenville by way of a special book drive. Hoover, a team leader with the network marketing company Usborne Books , has set up a YouCaring site asking the community to donate money that will purchase books that will fill Greenville Police patrol cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|21
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC