Book drive aims to foster trust betwe...

Book drive aims to foster trust between Greenville police, kids

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: FOX Carolina

Teresa Hoover has a passion for reading to her kids, a passion she hopes will spread to kids throughout Greenville by way of a special book drive. Hoover, a team leader with the network marketing company Usborne Books , has set up a YouCaring site asking the community to donate money that will purchase books that will fill Greenville Police patrol cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb 7 gwww 21
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 duck femocrats 6
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 WelbyMD 7
Melissa Looper Jan 28 Mustang Parking G... 1
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Jan 26 Jack 4
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC