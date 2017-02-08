Bon Jovi Announce Show Downloads for 2017 Tour
Starting with tonight's opener in Greenville, S.C., Bon Jovi will be offering show downloads for each concert - a revenue stream that's been opened up by a wide variety of artists over the years, but one that, in this case, comes with a keepsake tchotchke in the form of an "exclusive USB bracelet." According to the group's site , "this bracelet grants you access to a special website that will allow you to download one full live show from Bon Jovi's This House Is Not For Sale 2017 Tour.
