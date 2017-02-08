Bon Jovi Announce Show Downloads for ...

Bon Jovi Announce Show Downloads for 2017 Tour

Read more: KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud

Starting with tonight's opener in Greenville, S.C., Bon Jovi will be offering show downloads for each concert - a revenue stream that's been opened up by a wide variety of artists over the years, but one that, in this case, comes with a keepsake tchotchke in the form of an "exclusive USB bracelet." According to the group's site , "this bracelet grants you access to a special website that will allow you to download one full live show from Bon Jovi's This House Is Not For Sale 2017 Tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.

