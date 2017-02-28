Bob Masters Sr. Releases Free Indeed
Bob Masters Sr.'s new book, Free Indeed was written to help young Christians and new believers in the Lord Jesus Christ to better understand the Word of God and His will for their lives. Readers will know what great love God has for them through His Son, Jesus Christ, and will develop a stronger bond with the Lord through this knowledge of the truth.
