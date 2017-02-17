Beef Jerky Outlet treats Greenville p...

Beef Jerky Outlet treats Greenville police officers to jerky

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WMBF

The Beef Jerky Outlet on Woodruff Road will celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day by donating jerky to the Greenville Police Department. Per a news release from the jerky retailer, workers will deliver multiple flavors and varieties of jerky to police officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Feb 18 Eldecoblows 81
Landsthrow Apartments. Feb 10 New to the area 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb 7 gwww 17
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 duck femocrats 6
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 WelbyMD 7
Melissa Looper Jan 28 Mustang Parking G... 1
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,028,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC