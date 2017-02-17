Beef Jerky Outlet treats Greenville police officers to jerky
The Beef Jerky Outlet on Woodruff Road will celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day by donating jerky to the Greenville Police Department. Per a news release from the jerky retailer, workers will deliver multiple flavors and varieties of jerky to police officers.
