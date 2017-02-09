All Other Events
The conference, which is the capstone event of South Carolina Auto Week, will take place February 20-22 in Greenville, S.C. Renowned speakers on the Summit agenda include: Paul Boris; Vice President, GE Digital; Mitch Bainwol, President & CEO, Alliance of Automotive Manufacturers; Mike Jackson, Director of Vehicle Production Forecasting, IHS Automotive, North America; Michael Balke, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Vans; Dr. Joachim Taiber, CTO, International Transportation Innovation Center; and Gary Silberg, Partner and National Automotive Sector Leader, KPMG. The conference will also feature representatives from top OEMs including BMW, Mercedes-Bens Vans, Honda and Kia.
