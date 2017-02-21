Activists gather on Presidents' Day at S.C. Statehouse rally for unity
About 150 people rallied at the Statehouse on Presidents' Day to spread a message of unity under the Donald Trump presidency. Maya T. Prabhu/Staff The Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb 10
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC