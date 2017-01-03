Will a Divided America Led by Donald Trump Lead to a Divided Church?

Contact: Tony Scott, 818-925-5503 LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The 2016 election shined a glaring light on a divided America. According to a November 21, 2016 Gallup poll, a record-high 77% of Americans believe the country is split over important values, while 21% see America as united.

