U.S. Attorney: Greenville man sentenced on federal gun charges
A Greenville man will spend some time behind bars after being sentenced on federal gun charges, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Drake. Reports say that Tyronzo Alexander Walker, 41, of Greenville was sentenced on Thursday afternoon to a 57 month term in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
