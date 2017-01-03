Troopers: Crash ends in diesel fuel spill on White Horse Rd.
Troopers said a sedan was traveling north as a trailer was traveling south on White Horse Road in Greenville when the sedan lost control and hit the trailer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|1 hr
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Ingram
|60
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec '16
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec '16
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
|Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC
|Dec '16
|chad hatten chad ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC