this story a-o

Not pictured Chin-Fu Chen, PhD Clemson University's School of Health Research has appointed eight Greenwood Genetic Center faculty members as Clinical Professors within the school. From the Greenwood campus of GGC, Luigi Boccuto, MD; Chin-Fu Chen, PhD; Charles Schwartz, PhD; Steve Skinner, MD; Anand Srivastava, PhD; Roger Stevenson, MD; and Tim Wood, PhD have received appointments to CUSHR, along with Walter Kaufmann, MD, of GGC's Greenville office.

