The Latest: Thousands of women in SC rally against Trump
Women's rights protests against President Donald Trump in Charleston, Greenville and Clemson have brought thousands of women demanding affordable health care and equal rights for all. Demonstrators came out in the rain to all three locations Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Jan 17
|Megan
|16
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Jan 15
|Ingram
|61
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec '16
|Meat Curtains
|2
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec '16
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec '16
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC