Staunton Downtown Development Association Reveals Survey Results
Survey Analyst Tripp Muldrow of Arnett Muldrow and Associates out of Greenville, SC presented those results Tuesday at Staunton City Hall. Muldrow says participation was high and the survey demonstrated the affection people have for downtown Staunton.
