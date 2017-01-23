'State of Crisis': Support grows for fix to crumbling state roads
The Department of Transportation says South Carolina roads are crumbling in a "state of crisis," and that a funding gap keeps the department from making necessary repairs. In the SC Alliance to Fix Our Roads' annual meeting on Monday, transportation staff and lawmakers discussed solutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|Friemdlyfreak
|59
|Gene Donohue
|10 hr
|Bad Boy
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Jan 17
|Megan
|16
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Jan 15
|Ingram
|61
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec '16
|Meat Curtains
|2
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Worked There
|79
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC