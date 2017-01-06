Springfield Police: Children play alone in street
Dec. 13: An officer intervened when a woman said a man left her at Enmark and drove off with her things, including prescriptions for Adderall and Fentanyl. Dec. 13: A woman whose vehicle crashed into another vehicle on New Stillwell Road was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, too fast for conditions and failure to exercise due care.
