Spinx Execs Earn Retail Management Certificates

The University of South Carolina Upstate's George Dean Johnson Jr. College of Business & Economics will host the graduation of its Retail Management Certificate Program class on May 5 in the McAlister Square Auditorium at the University Center of Greenville; 15 Spinx Co. managers have completed the year-long program formed as a partnership between the Johnson College and Spinx, the largest locally owned gasoline-convenience retailer in South Carolina.

