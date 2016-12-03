Snow for parts of South Carolina Satu...

Snow for parts of South Carolina Saturday - but not likely in the Lowcountry

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Zoe Cheek is amazed by the snow that was blown by a fan to simulate the wintertime precipitation Saturday, December 03, 2016 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Alex Holt/Special to The Post and Courier Zoe Cheek is amazed by the snow that was blown by a fan to simulate the wintertime precipitation Saturday, December 03, 2016 in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Dec 20 Meat Curtains 2
anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10) Dec 20 Wontgetfooledagain 59
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Dec 15 Worked There 79
News In wake of election, undocumented students face... Dec '16 Lips5152 4
Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15) Dec '16 chad hatten chad ... 8
Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC Dec '16 chad hatten chad ... 4
News City of Greenville offers to buy downtown land ... Dec '16 chad hatten chad ... 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,701,566

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC