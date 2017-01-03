Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold temps on the way
Beaufort County appears to have been spared the worst effects of a winter storm on Saturday, January 7, 2017, in this update from Coligny Beach on Hilton head Island. Any frozen precipitation appears to have stayed well north of the area.
