Small businesses optimistic about 2017

27 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Dean Bingham says he's cautiously optimistic because business picked up at his auto repair shop after the election - people who had put off fixing their cars have decided it's time to get them serviced. "Over the last month, customers have been coming in with optimism that they didn't have the last few years," says Mr. Bingham, owner of a Mr. Transmission/a Milex franchise in Greenville, S.C. The shop has been so busy Mr. Bingham's looking to hire a seventh employee to help out in the front while he works on cars.

