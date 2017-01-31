Scientist couldn't fly home to S.C.
On Thursday night, I looked at the news while visiting my family here and realized I had a problem. President Donald Trump would be signing an executive order the next day that would ban me from returning to my home in Greenville, S.C. And it did cause federal agents to block me from my flight from Dubai to Washington on Friday night.
