SC marker recalls workers who struck for fair wages in 1967
The former Claussen Bakery in Greenville now has a historical marker to remind people of the building's significance during the civil rights movement when its workers went on strike for fair wages and better working conditions. The Greenville News reports the marker was placed there in remembrance of a speech given nearby by the Rev.
