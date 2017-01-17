SC International Auto Show returns to...

SC International Auto Show returns to Greenville

Some of the hottest new cars, trucks and SUVs will roll into the TD Convention Center for the South Carolina International Auto Show, which opens on Friday, officials said. Hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults.

