Response Packaging Expanding Greenville County Facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. Response Packaging, a premier returnable packaging manufacturer, is expanding its existing facility in Greenville County. The expansion is projected to bring $5 million of new capital investment and lead to the creation of 100 jobs.
