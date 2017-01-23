Pro-Shot Video: The Marcus King Band Performs 909 In Studio Session

Late last year The Marcus King Band made their Kansas City debut with a performance at Knuckleheads Saloon on December 4. While still in town the following morning, frontman Marcus King brought his group to local radio station KCPT 90.9 FM The Bridge for a live in-studio session. The Greenville, South Carolina-based band's appearance in the station's TV Studio A featured King taking questions from host Jon Hart.

