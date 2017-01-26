President Donald Trump's immigration ...

President Donald Trump's immigration ban felt in South Carolina,...

The Greenville resident, who graduated last year with a PhD in industrial engineering and won the university's Janine Anthony Bowen Graduate Fellow award , flew to Tehran to visit her family when she heard about an immigration ban signed by President Donald Trump on Friday. The order bars individuals from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia from entering the United States for 90 days.

