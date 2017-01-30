Police: Teacher arrested for biting child at trampoline park
The Wright State women's team jumped out to a 25-14 lead after a quarter and went on to an 84-66 Horizon League victory over Oakland Sunday GREENVILLE, S.C. - An elementary school teacher has been arrested after biting a child at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in South Carolina, according to the Greenville Police Department. Police say 35-year-old Melanie Rose Johnson has been charged with Assault and Battery after biting an 11-year-old boy in the arm.
