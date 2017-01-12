Police: Suspect in custody after Greenville foot chase on Laurens Rd
Officials with the Greenville City Police Department said that a suspect is in custody following an incident on Laurens Road. Police said that when an individual left their vehicle running at Millennium gas station the suspect hopped inside and took off with it.
