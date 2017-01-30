Police: Pickens Co. teacher bit child...

Police: Pickens Co. teacher bit child at Greenville trampoline park, faces assault charges

Greenville police said a 35-year Pickens County elementary school was arrested after biting an 11-year-old boy at a Greenville trampoline park on Saturday. Per the investigative reports, the victim was at Sky Zone for a birthday party and was playing with one of friends by keeping his hat away from him.

