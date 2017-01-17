Police: Man found shot after armed robbery at Greenville home
Greenville police are investigating after a man was found shot when he said armed men forced their way into his home and robbed him on Tuesday. Police said they arrived at the home on Groce Street and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
