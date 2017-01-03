Police: Man charged in Greenville hit and run involving pedestrian

Greenville police said they responded to the intersection of Rutherford Road and Rutherford Street in Greenville around 6 p.m. yesterday, after receiving reports of a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival on the scene, police said they located a male victim laying in the road as the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene without assisting the victim or providing any information to officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.