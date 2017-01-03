Police: Man charged in Greenville hit...

Police: Man charged in Greenville hit and run involving pedestrian

Saturday

Greenville police said they responded to the intersection of Rutherford Road and Rutherford Street in Greenville around 6 p.m. yesterday, after receiving reports of a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival on the scene, police said they located a male victim laying in the road as the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene without assisting the victim or providing any information to officials.

