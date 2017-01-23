Police investigating after man said h...

Police investigating after man said he was assaulted, cut with knife while walking home

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Greenville police are investigating after a man said he was attacked and cut with a knife by two people while walking on Guess Street on Saturday. According to police, the victim said he was walking home from a friend's house when a male and female attacked him around 10:40 p.m. The victim told police the female suspect the cut his face with a knife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Sat TipsyFromCentralC... 58
Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12) Jan 17 Megan 16
anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10) Jan 15 Ingram 61
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Dec '16 Meat Curtains 2
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Dec '16 Worked There 79
News In wake of election, undocumented students face... Dec '16 Lips5152 4
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,931 • Total comments across all topics: 278,186,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC