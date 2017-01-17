Pair of local students named to presi...

Pair of local students named to president's list

Read more: Daily Reporter

Two local students are among about 490 Bob Jones University students named to the president's list in fall 2016 for high academic achievement. The students are: Nathanael Johnson of Greenfield, a junior studying communication; and Hannah Williams of New Palestine, a junior studying accounting.

