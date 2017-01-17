Pair of local students named to president's list
Two local students are among about 490 Bob Jones University students named to the president's list in fall 2016 for high academic achievement. The students are: Nathanael Johnson of Greenfield, a junior studying communication; and Hannah Williams of New Palestine, a junior studying accounting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|16 hr
|Megan
|16
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Jan 15
|Ingram
|61
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec '16
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec '16
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC