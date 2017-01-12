New men's store headed to downtown Charleston
Oobe, a Greenville-based menswear company, plans to open its first retail shop next month at 161 King St. in downtown Charleston. Warren L. Wise/Staff Greenville-based Oobe plans to open its first flagship retail shop at 161 King St. before the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition in February, according to Bob Yearick , who is overseeing the store's opening.
