Man charged with shooting escort after failing to get refund

Michael Timothy Workman, 53, of Greenville, South Carolina, was charged in 3rd District Court with discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and sexual solicitation, a class B misdemeanor. On Jan. 17, police say Workman hired an escort online and arranged to meet at an apartment at the Springs of Country Woods, 6945 S. Well Wood Road .

