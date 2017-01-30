Kaspersky Launches Partner Program Updates, Adds Regional Focus, MSP Options
Kaspersky Lab is updating its partner program, the company said Monday, rolling out changes to drive a regional partner structure and more selling options for managed service providers. Senior Vice President of B2B Sales Michael Canavan said the new program focuses on four areas: increased regional support, advanced rewards and technology offerings, a new managed service provider offering and new regional Partner Summits.
