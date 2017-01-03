Judge freezes assets of man charged with killing 7 in SC
The assets of a South Carolina real estate agent facing seven murder charges have been frozen at the request of a woman who sued him after being found alive and chained on his property. Media outlets reported that Circuit Court Judge Roger Couch on Thursday appointed Greenville attorney Reid Sherard to watch over Todd Kohlhepp's property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Dec 20
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec '16
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec '16
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
|Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC
|Dec '16
|chad hatten chad ...
|4
|City of Greenville offers to buy downtown land ...
|Dec '16
|chad hatten chad ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC