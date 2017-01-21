"It Means the Return of Optimism"
"It was a Trump speech," said Beth Lesser, a Donald Trump supporter from Greenville, S.C., after listening to the president's inaugural address on the Mall. "He hasn't changed at all - and I don't want him to."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Clear Politics.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Jan 17
|Megan
|16
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Jan 15
|Ingram
|61
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec '16
|Meat Curtains
|2
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec '16
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec '16
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC