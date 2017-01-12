Historic Baptist church hires same-sex couple to lead congregation in DC
A historic Baptist congregation in Washington, D.C. recently hired a same-sex married couple to serve as senior ministers for their church. Calvary Baptist Church, a congregation formed in the 19th century by abolitionists, voted unanimously to call Sally Sarratt and Maria Swearingen to the positions of co-pastors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|14 min
|Ingram
|61
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec '16
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec '16
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
|Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC
|Dec '16
|chad hatten chad ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC