Historic Baptist church hires same-se...

Historic Baptist church hires same-sex couple to lead congregation in DC

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Fox News

A historic Baptist congregation in Washington, D.C. recently hired a same-sex married couple to serve as senior ministers for their church. Calvary Baptist Church, a congregation formed in the 19th century by abolitionists, voted unanimously to call Sally Sarratt and Maria Swearingen to the positions of co-pastors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10) 14 min Ingram 61
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Dec 20 Meat Curtains 2
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Dec 15 Worked There 79
News In wake of election, undocumented students face... Dec '16 Lips5152 4
Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15) Dec '16 chad hatten chad ... 8
Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC Dec '16 chad hatten chad ... 4
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,757 • Total comments across all topics: 277,927,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC