Greenville police investigating after couple robbed at gunpoint on way to New Year's party
Greenville police are investigating after a man and woman were reportedly robbed at gunpoint while walking to a New Year's Eve Party in the area of Dunbar and Jenkins Streets. The victims, a 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, reportedly told officers they parked on Dunbar Street and were walking to a house part of Casey Street when the robbery occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Dec 20
|Wontgetfooledagain
|59
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec 4
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec '16
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
|Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC
|Dec '16
|chad hatten chad ...
|4
|City of Greenville offers to buy downtown land ...
|Dec '16
|chad hatten chad ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC