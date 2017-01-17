Greenville police charge 4 suspects with 56 offenses in recent car break-ins

Police said multiple car break-ins occurred on Dec. 20 at the Verdae Marketfair shopping center and the Cain Halter YMCA on Cleveland Street. "After about a month of investigative efforts, the Greenville Police Department has been successful in obtaining charges for 14 autobreakings, 28 counts of conspiracy, 7 counts of enhanced larceny and 7 counts of petit larceny," Master Patrolman Johnathan Bragg said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.