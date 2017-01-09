Gay couple will pastor historic Baptist church in Washington

WASHINGTON Calvary Baptist Church, a progressive Baptist landmark in the heart of downtown Washington, has named a gay couple as co-pastors. Sally Sarratt and Maria Swearingen were presented to the congregation during worship services Sunday and will begin their new jobs on Feb. 26. The 150-year-old church severed ties with the Southern Baptist Convention in 2012: it found itself at loggerheads with the group on several issues, including the SBC's stance against homosexuality.

