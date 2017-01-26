For many, Trump's inauguration means the return of optimism
"It was a Trump speech," said Beth Lesser, a Donald Trump supporter from Greenville, South Carolina, after listening to the president's inaugural address on the Mall. Lesser was one of the thousands who traveled a long way to come to the inauguration, and who loved what they heard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Evening Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07)
|22 hr
|devon
|317
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Tue
|Friemdlyfreak
|59
|Gene Donohue
|Mon
|Bad Boy
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Jan 17
|Megan
|16
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Jan 15
|Ingram
|61
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec '16
|Meat Curtains
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC