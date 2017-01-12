Downtown Greenville welcomes new spin studio Cyclebar
A new fitness studio in downtown Greenville officially opens to the public on Thursday, January 19 and riders can enjoy a free 10 day of classes at Cyclebar. Inside, riders can enjoy a theater style studio with state of the art bikes, real time race stats, high energy instructors, and even music videos as they workout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|3 hr
|Megan
|16
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Ingram
|61
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec '16
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec '16
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC