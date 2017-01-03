Downtown Greenville parking deck closed, icy patches still an issue on some roads Monday
Many parts of the Upstate saw inches of snow from the winter storm that hit the area on Friday and Saturday. Weekend temperatures did not warm enough to allow all the snow to melt off and snow melt refroze as sheets of ice in many spots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|13 hr
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Ingram
|60
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec 20
|Meat Curtains
|2
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec '16
|Lips5152
|4
|Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15)
|Dec '16
|chad hatten chad ...
|8
|Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC
|Dec '16
|chad hatten chad ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC