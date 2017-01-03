Downtown Greenville parking deck clos...

Downtown Greenville parking deck closed, icy patches still an issue on some roads Monday

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Many parts of the Upstate saw inches of snow from the winter storm that hit the area on Friday and Saturday. Weekend temperatures did not warm enough to allow all the snow to melt off and snow melt refroze as sheets of ice in many spots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... 13 hr Facts Trump Libs 1
anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10) Sun Ingram 60
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Dec 20 Meat Curtains 2
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Dec 15 Worked There 79
News In wake of election, undocumented students face... Dec '16 Lips5152 4
Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15) Dec '16 chad hatten chad ... 8
Cati Blauvelt homicide Simpsonville. SC Dec '16 chad hatten chad ... 4
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,767,111

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC