Contest will pick opening acts for Bon Jovi tour

The New Jersey-based platinum-selling rockers are holding a contest to choose bands or singers to open for their upcoming tour. The band will begin its "This House Is Not For Sale" tour Feb. 8 in Greenville, South Carolina.

