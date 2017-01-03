Contest will pick opening acts for Bon Jovi tour
The New Jersey-based platinum-selling rockers are holding a contest to choose bands or singers to open for their upcoming tour. The band will begin its "This House Is Not For Sale" tour Feb. 8 in Greenville, South Carolina.
