City council passes land purchase resolution for new $200M development in downtown Greenville
The City Council passed on Tuesday the resolution to purchase land worth 4 million dollars for the development of Camperdown Project in Greenville. The City stated the Camperdown Project is expected to play a vital role in the continued redevelopment of downtown Greenville along South Main Street and off South Main Street toward the East.
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07)
|8 hr
|devon
|317
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Tue
|Friemdlyfreak
|59
|Gene Donohue
|Mon
|Bad Boy
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Jan 17
|Megan
|16
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Jan 15
|Ingram
|61
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec '16
|Meat Curtains
|2
