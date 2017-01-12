Christel Minotti follows dream of being painter

Christel Minotti's artwork is a part of the show "Seeing is Believing" and is on display at the Quinlan Visual Arts Center as part of its Winter Exhibitions through Feb. 20. Born in Finland, Christel Minotti moved to the United States when she was 18 years old, all with her love of art in mind. Receiving a scholarship from Furman University, Minotti attended the college in Greenville, S.C., for two years before transferring to and graduating from Clemson University with a degree in French and art and a minor in education.

