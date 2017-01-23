Charleston medicine dispenser startup...

Charleston medicine dispenser startup PharmRight raises funds as device sales begin

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

PharmRight Corp.'s Livi aims to be a smarter pill box. The Daniel Island-based company is looking to raise $1 million as it begins selling the product.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Sat TipsyFromCentralC... 58
Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12) Jan 17 Megan 16
anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10) Jan 15 Ingram 61
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Dec '16 Meat Curtains 2
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Dec '16 Worked There 79
News In wake of election, undocumented students face... Dec '16 Lips5152 4
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Greenville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,931 • Total comments across all topics: 278,186,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC