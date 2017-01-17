Center for Developmental Services to expand Wonder Center
The Center for Developmental Services said construction will soon begin on a new room at its Wonder Center in downtown Greenville. The Wonder Center is a "medically fragile daycare" operated by the Greenville Health System Children's Hospital.
