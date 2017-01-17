Bon Jovi Discuss Prepping for Upcoming Tour
Bon Jovi is hunkered down in Connecticut rehearsing for its upcoming This House Is Not for Sale Tour, and while the group is planning its usual arena-sized production, it's actually dialing things down a bit this time. "This one is really concentrating on the music, not so much video screens," keyboardist David Bryan told Billboard during a tour conference call with reporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Sat
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|58
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Jan 17
|Megan
|16
|anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10)
|Jan 15
|Ingram
|61
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Dec '16
|Meat Curtains
|2
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Worked There
|79
|In wake of election, undocumented students face...
|Dec '16
|Lips5152
|4
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC